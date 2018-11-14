FOOD & DRINK

Check out 3 fresh businesses in Lancaster

Interested in getting the lowdown on the newest businesses in Lancaster? From a nail spa to a breakfast and lunch spot, read on to see three new destinations that recently opened their doors around town.

SpaLicious Nail Bar



Wander over to 858 Plaza Blvd. and you'll find SpaLicious Nail Bar, a new nail salon.

SpaLicious Nail Bar is "a haven of relaxation that promotes comfort, beauty, well-being and health," according to the salon's website.Services include a deluxe manicure with your choice of scrubs and paraffin dip and the signature pedicure with bath bomb, callus treatment, salt scrub, mask, hot stone and warm cocoa butter massage.

Max's Eatery



Max's Eatery is a traditional American spot that recently opened its doors downtown at 38 W. King St.

Items on the all-day breakfast side of the menu include the sweet potato hash, topped with a sunny-side-up egg and the zucchini parm omelet, served with tots, crinkle fries or onion rings. Check out the full menu here.

The Bread Pedaler



The Bread Pedaler is a breakfast and brunch spot that's made its debut downtown at 116 W. Orange St. With five stars out of six reviews on Yelp, it's off to a strong start.

The restaurant prides itself on fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Try the homemade organic hummus toast or the Santa Fe Bowl, featuring black beans and rice, pork belly and a sunny-side-up egg. See the full menu here.
