Check out the 3 freshest new businesses to debut in Philadelphia

Cava. | Photo: Cava/Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to explore the freshest new spots in Philadelphia? From a Mediterranean spot to an upscale New American bistro, read on to see the newest hot spots to arrive near you.

Cava



Photo: cava/Yelp

Cava is a Mediterranean spot, that recently opened at 1713 Chestnut St. in Rittenhouse.

With hundreds of locations across the U.S., this spot is Cava's first outpost in Pennsylvania, according to Philly Eater. This eatery offers customizable bowls, salads and pita sandwiches. Guests can choose everything from dips and spreads to proteins and toppings.

Lee's Hoagie House



Photo: jodi h./Yelp

Wander over to 246 S. 11th St. in Washington Square and you'll find Lee's Hoagie House, a spot to score cheesesteaks, sandwiches and wraps.

Serving the community for more than half a century, this hoagie chain boasts 19 locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, North and South Carolina, according to its website. Find chicken cheesesteaks, hot wraps and sandwiches, wings, salads and more. Look for the Lee's South Philly, a hoagie stuffed with prosciutto, Genoa salami, capocollo, roasted red peppers and provolone.

Stir



Photo: brian s./Yelp

Stir is a New American spot, that recently opened its doors at 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia Museum OF Art in East Park.

This bistro is the only restaurant in the Northeast designed by award-winning architect Frank Gehry, according to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. On the menu, look for specialty burgers, chicken sandwiches and herb-roasted salmon. There's also a wide selection of beer, wine and cocktails. Looking for a midday meal? There's a separate brunch menu complete with a drink list.
