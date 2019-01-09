Check out the 4 top eateries in Harrisburg's Capitol District neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Capitol District, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Home 231
Photo: minh n./Yelp
Topping the list is New American spot Home 231. Located at 231 North St., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 425 reviews on Yelp.
The restaurant offers lunch, dinner, drinks and desserts, as well as Sunday brunch. On the brunch menu, you'll find house-made doughnuts, cannoli crepes and hanger steak and eggs. On the dinner side, there is everything from classic burgers to ribeye steak to paella and lasagna and more. Add a creative cocktail, like the Sugar Pie Honey Punch, made with barrel-aged gin, apple, honey, cinnamon and an absinthe rinse. (See all menus here.)
Justin A., who reviewed it on Dec. 9, said, "Everything on their brunch menu was amazing. We ordered the doughnuts, short rib quiche, gingerbread pancakes and churro french toast and were not disappointed by any of it. So flavorful and balanced."
2. Cork & Fork
Photo: minh n./Yelp
Next up is bar Cork & Fork, which offers pizza, tapas and more, situated at 200 State St. With four stars out of 297 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. It also has a location in Camp Hill-West Shore.
On the menu, tapas include oven-roasted Brussels sprouts with pancetta, shallots and sherry vinegar. There's also roasted cauliflower, sauteed octopus, buffalo chicken meatballs and more. Larger dishes include crab ravioli, salmon with ziti and fettuccine pesto. Try a Corpse Reviver, made with maplewood and smoked cinnamon glass, apple brandy, cognac, Fuji apple and house-made aromatic bitters. (Check it all outhere.)
Yelper Michael S., who reviewed it on Dec. 30, said, "To me, there are two telling things that say a lot about a restaurant: service and consistency. Cork & Fork nails both. The service here is outstanding. I'd go as far as to say that it is nearly impossible to think of a place where I've had better service in the area. The staff is friendly, informative and incredibly hard working."
3. Mangia Qui
Photo: mel p./Yelp
Tapas bar and Italian spot Mangia Qui, which offers seafood and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 272 N St., four stars out of 147 reviews.
The menu includes lunch, brunch, dinner and an extensive wine list. Start with a bowl of roasted chestnut soup with chive whip and saba wine drizzle, or the Caprese salad, with house-made mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and extra virgin olive oil. As an entree, enjoy the Zuppa de Pesce, with scallops, mussels, clams, calamari, octopus and fish in a crab and saffron broth. (See more here.)
Bill M. said, "I've dined at Mangia Qui quite a few times and it is delightful. The food, the service, the drinks and the ambiance are all wonderful and a great addition to Harrisburg dining. I have had so many things from the menu and they were all delightful. The beef carpaccio was heavenly, the scallops were delightful and the grilled figs are just divine!"
4. The Vegetable Hunter
Photo: aarti b./Yelp
Finally, check out The Vegetable Hunter, which has earned four stars out of 94 reviews on Yelp. You can find the brewpub and vegetarian and vegan spot at 614 N. Second St.
Its boutique brewery part of the business opened in 2017 and crafts brews that pair well with the vegetarian and vegan menu items. Try one of the four on tap with a taco bowl, featuring Korean tofu, chipotle black beans, cumin potatoes, kale, mushrooms, kimchi and chana masala in a rice bowl topped with a house-made creamy sriracha drizzle. Vegan desserts are also available. (See more options here.)
S K. said, "If you like to go out on a limb for something out of the ordinary, you must check this place out. I had their taco bowl and a side of kimchi with rice. The kimchi is home made and excellent. The taco bowl came with three delicious salsas."