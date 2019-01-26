FOOD & DRINK

Check out the 5 most popular spots in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood

Osteria. | Photo: David R./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to uncover all that Spring Garden has to offer? Get to know this Philadelphia neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Greek restaurant to a sushi ba.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Spring Garden, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

---

1. Zorba's Taverna



Photo: jasmine r./Yelp

Topping the list is Greek spot Zorba's Taverna. Located at 2230 Fairmount Ave., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 406 reviews on Yelp.

2. Umai Umai



Photo: john k./Yelp

Next up is sushi bar and Japanese spot Umai Umai, situated at 533 N. 22nd St. With 4.5 stars out of 376 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Osteria



Photo: david r./Yelp

Osteria, a wine bar and Italian spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 689 Yelp reviews. Head over to 640 N. Broad St. to see for yourself.

4. Stockyard Sandwich



Photo: keith g./Yelp

Check out Stockyard Sandwich, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 205 reviews on Yelp. You can find the breakfast and brunch and gluten-free spot, which offers sandwiches and more, at 1541 Spring Garden St.

5. I Tea



Photo: david t./Yelp

And then there's I Tea, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 132 reviews. Stop by 1537 Spring Garden St. to hit up the tea room and Chinese and Japanese spot next time you're in the neighborhood.
