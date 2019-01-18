FOOD & DRINK

Check out the 5 most popular spots in Philadelphia's Wissahickon neighborhood

C & C Creamery. | Photo: Vincent M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to uncover all that Wissahickon has to offer? Get to know this Philadelphia neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an ice cream shop to an Italian restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Wissahickon, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

---

1. C & C Creamery



Photo: james m./Yelp

Topping the list is C & C Creamery, a spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and more. Located at 5461 Ridge Ave., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 186 reviews on Yelp.

2. Lisa's Kitchen



Photo: tj p./Yelp

Next up is breakfast and brunch spot Lisa's Kitchen, which offers sandwiches and burgers, situated at 5231 Ridge Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 52 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Deke's Bar-B-Que



Photo: christopher h./Yelp

Deke's Bar-B-Que, a spot to score barbecue and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4901 Ridge Ave., four stars out of 112 reviews.

4. A Tutti, Ristorante Italiano



Photo: tj p./Yelp

A Tutti, Ristorante Italiano, an Italian spot that offers pizza and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 33 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5154 Ridge Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Dawson Street Pub



Photo: michael f./Yelp

Finally, there's Dawson Street Pub, a local favorite with four stars out of 67 reviews. Stop by 100 Dawson St. to hit up the pub and gastropub next time you're in the neighborhood.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
The 3 best spots to score ramen in Philadelphia
Philadelphia's top 5 sports bars to visit now
Perdue chicken recall: 'May contain' wood
Here are Philadelphia's top 5 Mediterranean spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Snow moves out, Bigger Storm This Weekend
Gov. Tom Wolf declares State of Emergency for Pa.
Officials: No evidence of a crime in Montco couple's death
FBI investigates Upper Merion school threat
Mourners requested for veteran's funeral in South Jersey
Royal Caribbean bans man who jumped from cruise ship
Tips on driving through a flash freeze
Bocce unites high school athletes with and without special needs
Show More
Alshon Jeffery visits 2nd grader that sent him heartwarming letter
NJ officer sworn in by cop who saved his life 30 years ago
Kutztown police find volunteers to get drunk for them
What we know about the Americans killed in ISIS blast
Perdue chicken recall: 'May contain' wood
More News