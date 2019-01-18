Check out the 5 most popular spots in Philadelphia's Wissahickon neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Wissahickon, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
---
1. C & C Creamery
Photo: james m./Yelp
Topping the list is C & C Creamery, a spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and more. Located at 5461 Ridge Ave., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 186 reviews on Yelp.
2. Lisa's Kitchen
Photo: tj p./Yelp
Next up is breakfast and brunch spot Lisa's Kitchen, which offers sandwiches and burgers, situated at 5231 Ridge Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 52 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
3. Deke's Bar-B-Que
Photo: christopher h./Yelp
Deke's Bar-B-Que, a spot to score barbecue and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4901 Ridge Ave., four stars out of 112 reviews.
4. A Tutti, Ristorante Italiano
Photo: tj p./Yelp
A Tutti, Ristorante Italiano, an Italian spot that offers pizza and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 33 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5154 Ridge Ave. to see for yourself.
5. Dawson Street Pub
Photo: michael f./Yelp
Finally, there's Dawson Street Pub, a local favorite with four stars out of 67 reviews. Stop by 100 Dawson St. to hit up the pub and gastropub next time you're in the neighborhood.