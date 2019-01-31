Check out the 5 top spots in Philadelphia's Somerton neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Somerton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
---
1. Chaikhana Uzbekistan
Photo: julia z./Yelp
Topping the list is Uzbek and Russian spot Chaikhana Uzbekistan. Located at 12012 Bustleton Ave., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 228 reviews on Yelp.
2. Mission BBQ
Photo: christine r./Yelp
Next up is New American spot Mission BBQ, which offers barbecue and more, situated at 11000 Roosevelt Blvd. With four stars out of 204 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
3. Ninja Sushi Hibachi
Photo: jarrad r./Yelp
Sushi bar and Japanese spot Ninja Sushi Hibachi is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 14100 Bustleton Ave., four stars out of 184 reviews.
4. Georgian Bread Cuisine
Photo: melissa p./Yelp
Georgian Bread Cuisine, a deli that offers coffee and tea and salads, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 51 Yelp reviews. Head over to 10865 Bustleton Ave. to see for yourself.
5. Aldo's Pizzarama
Photo: toya p./Yelp
And then there's Aldo's Pizzarama, a local favorite with four stars out of 83 reviews. Stop by 10201 Bustleton Ave. to hit up the spot to score pizza and more next time you're in the neighborhood.