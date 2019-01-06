FOOD & DRINK

Check out the 5 top spots in Philadelphia's West Kensington neighborhood

Thang Long Restaurant. | Photo: Chi T./Yelp

By Hoodline
Spending time in West Kensington? Get to know this Philadelphia neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Vietnamese restaurant to a distillery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in West Kensington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

---

1. Thang Long Restaurant



Photo: kin k./Yelp

Topping the list is Vietnamese spot Thang Long Restaurant, which offers bubble tea and noodles. Located at 2536 Kensington Ave., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 123 reviews on Yelp.

2. Federal Distilling, Stateside Urbancraft Vodka



Photo: michelle p./Yelp

Next up is distillery Federal Distilling, Stateside Urbancraft Vodka, situated at 1700 N. Hancock St. With 4.5 stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Tandoor Authentic Indian Restaurant



Photo: ling c./Yelp

Indian and vegetarian spot Tandoor Authentic Indian Restaurant, which offers desserts and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1832 N. Front St., four stars out of 146 reviews.

4. Buzz Cafe



Photo: beth c./Yelp

Buzz Cafe, a breakfast and brunch spot that offers coffee and tea and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 45 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1800 N. Howard St. to see for yourself.

5. Saint Benjamin Brewing Company



Photo: rachel o./Yelp

And then there's Saint Benjamin Brewing Company, a local favorite with four stars out of 76 reviews. Stop by 1710 N. Fifth St. to hit up the next time you're in the neighborhood.
