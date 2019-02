Check out the freshest new eateries to debut in Philadelphia

Cava

Ready to hit up the newest restaurant and retail additions to Philadelphia? From a Mediterranean restaurant to a cookie spot, read on for the newest spots to land around town.New to 1713 Chestnut St. in Rittenhouse is Cava , a Mediterranean spot.With hundreds of outposts nationwide, this location is Cava's first in Pennsylvania, according to Philly Eater . This spot centers on build-your-own bowls, salads and pita sandwiches. Guests can choose everything from dips and spreads to proteins and toppings.A Somerton newcomer, Utsav Indian Cuisine Philadelphia is an Indian spot that's located at 13314 Philmont Ave.This spot offers a diverse selection of Indian-inspired fare. Look for kebabs, tandoori-cooked plates, poultry, lamb, goat and seafood dishes. There's also plant-based meals for veggie lovers.Stop by 31 S. Second St., Unit C-4 in Old City and you'll find Insomnia Cookies , a bakery, offering ice cream and frozen yogurt, desserts and more.With more than 135 locations, this cookie joint was recently acquired by doughnut-chain Krispy Kreme, according to Business Insider . Satisfy your sweet tooth with a selection of cookies, brownies, cakes, ice cream sandwiches and more. This spot also offers catering platters.