Check out the freshest new eateries to debut in Philadelphia

Cava
Photo: cava/Yelp
New to 1713 Chestnut St. in Rittenhouse is Cava, a Mediterranean spot.
With hundreds of outposts nationwide, this location is Cava's first in Pennsylvania, according to Philly Eater. This spot centers on build-your-own bowls, salads and pita sandwiches. Guests can choose everything from dips and spreads to proteins and toppings. Utsav Indian Cuisine Philadelphia
Photo: sanvi u./Yelp
A Somerton newcomer, Utsav Indian Cuisine Philadelphia is an Indian spot that's located at 13314 Philmont Ave.
This spot offers a diverse selection of Indian-inspired fare. Look for kebabs, tandoori-cooked plates, poultry, lamb, goat and seafood dishes. There's also plant-based meals for veggie lovers.
Insomnia Cookies
Photo: Alison s./Yelp
Stop by 31 S. Second St., Unit C-4 in Old City and you'll find Insomnia Cookies, a bakery, offering ice cream and frozen yogurt, desserts and more.
With more than 135 locations, this cookie joint was recently acquired by doughnut-chain Krispy Kreme, according to Business Insider. Satisfy your sweet tooth with a selection of cookies, brownies, cakes, ice cream sandwiches and more. This spot also offers catering platters.