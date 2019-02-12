FOOD & DRINK

Check out the freshest new eateries to debut in Philadelphia

Photo: Cava/Yelp

By Hoodline
Ready to hit up the newest restaurant and retail additions to Philadelphia? From a Mediterranean restaurant to a cookie spot, read on for the newest spots to land around town.

Cava



Photo: cava/Yelp

New to 1713 Chestnut St. in Rittenhouse is Cava, a Mediterranean spot.

With hundreds of outposts nationwide, this location is Cava's first in Pennsylvania, according to Philly Eater. This spot centers on build-your-own bowls, salads and pita sandwiches. Guests can choose everything from dips and spreads to proteins and toppings. Utsav Indian Cuisine Philadelphia
Photo: sanvi u./Yelp

A Somerton newcomer, Utsav Indian Cuisine Philadelphia is an Indian spot that's located at 13314 Philmont Ave.

This spot offers a diverse selection of Indian-inspired fare. Look for kebabs, tandoori-cooked plates, poultry, lamb, goat and seafood dishes. There's also plant-based meals for veggie lovers.

Insomnia Cookies



Photo: Alison s./Yelp

Stop by 31 S. Second St., Unit C-4 in Old City and you'll find Insomnia Cookies, a bakery, offering ice cream and frozen yogurt, desserts and more.

With more than 135 locations, this cookie joint was recently acquired by doughnut-chain Krispy Kreme, according to Business Insider. Satisfy your sweet tooth with a selection of cookies, brownies, cakes, ice cream sandwiches and more. This spot also offers catering platters.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
AC Restaurant Week Sweepstakes
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Russet's Spaghetti alla Amatriciana
For the love of chocolate: Find sweets for your sweetie at these popular Philly shops
FYI Philly celebrates Valentine's Day in Philly
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
High school student shot in face in Havertown, teen in custody
Police: Man dies after fight with homeowner in Roxborough
Crews battling fire at school in Bucks County
Shots fired at SEPTA's Lombard-South Station
Girl, 13, missing since Saturday in Philly
NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on the red planet
Thieves stealing tires, rims from Hondas in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Phillies, Aaron Nola agree to four-year extension
Fire crews battle barn blaze in Chester County
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
More News