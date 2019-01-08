Check out the top 5 spots in Lancaster's Chestnut Hill neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Chestnut Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Rachel's Cafe And Creperie
Photo: Alexa D./Yelp
Topping the list is Rachel's Cafe and Creperie, which offers coffee, smoothies and the eponymous pastries. Located at 201 W. Walnut St., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 294 reviews on Yelp. It also has another location in Lancaster in Richmond Square.
Try a breakfast burrito crepe, with eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, rice and salsa. Or try a specialty crepe, such as the dill-Infused crepe with smoked salmon, capers, red onions and cream cheese.
You can also build your own crepe, choosing meats, veggies and a variety of sauces, like curry aioli or lemon poppy seed. The business also offers kids' crepes and a full coffee and smoothie menu. Check it out here.
2. Luca
Photo: Phoebe W./Yelp
Next up is Italian restaurant and pizzeria Luca, situated at 436 W. James St., Suite 101. With 4.5 stars out of 207 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
In addition to the wide variety of pizzas, you'll find small plates, like Crispy Bone Marrow Potatoes, featuring Yukon potatoes, bone marrow, fried rosemary and roasted garlic. Entrees include pastas and fish, chicken and lamb. Cocktails and desserts are also plentiful. See the full menu here.
3. Callaloo Trinidadian Kitchen
Photo: carissa k./Yelp
Trinidadian spot Callaloo Trinidadian Kitchen is another top choice. Yelpers give the eatery, located at 351 N. Mulberry St., 4.5 stars out of 184 reviews.
The restaurant offers lunch and dinner, including shared plates like local pork belly with house-made char siu sauce, coconut rice, sesame and scallions.
Or choose a Buss-Up-Shut dinner special. According to thewebsite, Buss-Up-Shut is "a Trinidadian flatbread used as a utensil to eat curries and stews." Try it with the curried chicken, beef or veggies. Desserts include coconut bread pudding and key lime pie. You can BYOB for a $5 corkage fee.
4. Flora's
Photo: jonna H.Yelp
Flora's, a Cuban-Puerto Rican spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 87 Yelp reviews. Head over to 306 N. Mulberry to see for yourself.
The restaurant has another Lancaster location and is open only Saturday through Monday. On the menu, which changes daily, you'll find a variety of Latino dishes, such as empanadas and lobster paella. It's also BYOB.
5. Root
Photo: nicole F./Yelp
Last but not least, check out Root, which has earned four stars out of 141 reviews on Yelp. You can find the all-vegan spot at 223 W. Walnut St.
The menu changes every six to eight weeks at this eco-conscious restaurant. Try the Root Shepherd's Pie, which is root vegetables in a burgundy sauce, topped with turnip puree and baked. The "Favorites" menu includes pesto mac and cheese and an avocado reuben. There's also a full bar. See more here.