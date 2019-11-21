Cheese Nips recalled for possible plastic contamination

The maker of Cheese Nips is recalling some of its popular crackers.
Mondelez Global LLC says that small pieces of yellow plastic may have ended up in the product.
The recall affects the 11-ounce boxes with the expiration date between May 18-20, 2020 and UPC 0 44000 03453 5.
Mondelez says the plastic pieces may have fallen from a dough scraper during the production process.
The FDA says no other products have been affected. There have been no reports of anyone being injured or getting sick.
Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day for more information.
For more information, visit: FDA.gov.
