Cheesesteak, tapas and more: What's trending on Philadelphia's food scene?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which restaurants have been seeing especially high review volumes this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Philadelphia businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are getting plenty of attention, right now.
Oh Brother Philly
Photo: Ritesh S./Yelp
Open since May 2018, this spot to score cheesesteaks and more is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Sandwiches" on Yelp.
Citywide, sandwich spots saw review counts increase by a median of 1.1 percent over the past month, but Oh Brother Philly saw a 12.7 percent increase, with a slight upward trend from a four-star rating a month ago to 4.5 stars today.
Located at 206 Market St. in Old City, Oh Brother Philly offers a variety of cheesesteaks, burgers, specialty sandwiches and flavored fries. Yelpers are especially keen on the classic roast pork sandwich and the chili lime fries.
Looking to satisfy your sweet tooth? There's ice cream as well as fried Twinkies and Oreos.
Oloroso
Photo: john k./Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Washington Square's Oloroso, the Spanish tapas bar is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "Bars" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 2.3 percent over the past month, Oloroso bagged a 20.8 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a sound four-star rating. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 3.2 times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.
Open at 1121 Walnut St. since the fall of 2017, Oloroso offers a diverse selection of Spanish-style tapas cooked in a wood oven, from braised lamb to marinated tuna. Larger plates include grilled octopus and a New York strip steak.
Friday Saturday Sunday
Photo: friday saturday sunday/Yelp
Rittenhouse's Friday Saturday Sunday is also making waves. The popular New American spot, which reopened in December 2016 at 261 S. 21st St. after an extensive remodel, has seen an 8.4 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.9 percent for all businesses tagged "American (New)" on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis review counts increased by more than 180 percent.
The upscale bar and restaurant offers a wide variety of dishes, including pastas, meat and seafood dishes and vegetable-focused sides. There's also a raw bar menu with oysters, shrimp and caviar. On the drink list, sip on wine, beer and specialty cocktails. Over the past month, it's maintained a solid 4.5-star rating among Yelpers.