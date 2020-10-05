Chef-inspired meals delivered fresh and ready from Home Appetit

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Perfect for the quarantine crowd, Home Appetit is a home delivery meal service that prepares chef-inspired cuisine, then brings the goods right to your door.Founder and owner Lee Wallach worked for years in the restaurant industry, then moved back to his hometown in Delaware.He started with a personal chef service, then the amount of orders led him to come up with a scaled version of it six years ago.Now every Thursday, he posts a new menu online, then customers place their orders over the weekend, and on Monday Chef Lee and his team do the cooking while the drivers make contactless deliveries.267-607-3191