Distrito's New Outdoor Patio, La Bodega and the Reinvention of Chef Jose Garces

For the first time ever, Distrito Taqueria is taking its celebration of Mexico City's culture and cuisine outdoors with a colorful courtyard tucked between buildings off Chestnut Street.Iron Chef Jose Garces is also offering take-home kits for tacos and margaritas and other cocktails to-go. Garces arrived in Philadelphia 20 years ago to run Alma de Cuba and now has a dozen restaurants to call his own.He's introducing La Bodega, an online shop with his curated Mexican specialties and grocery items that will include meal kits with his personal recipes.And he's launching a new 26-part web series called Cooking Space. His latest moves are part of the Iron Chef's reinvention that started long before COVID-19.3945 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104215-222-1657