FOOD & DRINK

Chelsea Five Gastropub opens at Tropicana with drinks, seafood and ocean views

Photo: Alice C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new restaurant with an outdoor terrace lounge has made its debut at the Tropicana Atlantic City. The fresh arrival, called Chelsea Five Gastropub, is located on the fifth floor of Chelsea Tower at 2831 Boardwalk.

Focused on locally sourced seafood and handcrafted cocktails, the restaurant offers diners panoramic ocean views with floor-to-ceiling windows.

There are a plethora of libations on offer from wine and beer to signature cocktails. According to the establishment's website, the menu features over 50 whiskeys and bourbons and old-fashioned drinks prepared with robustly flavored spirits. Try the original variation of the Whiskey Sour made using Rittenhouse rye whiskey, house-made simple syrup, lime juice and an egg white.

Hungry? Check out appetizers like crab cakes, chicken wings and fried calamari; the Chelsea Burger with fried shallots and sweet bourbon glaze; or entrees such as shrimp and grits or maple whiskey salmon served with mushroom risotto.

Chelsea Five Gastropub is off to a promising start with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Jessica H., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 20, wrote, "Hope this place does well because it is good! The oysters were extremely meaty and tender. The crab mac and cheese was so good we put in a second order to go."

Yelper Alice C. added, "Food is absolutely incredible. The staff is amazing and very attentive. This place is brand new and is really doing well."

The restaurant's hours of operation were not available at the time of publication.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineAtlantic City
FOOD & DRINK
Best in Philly: The top 3 eateries to savor Malaysian cuisine
Games, grub and drinks: Your guide to Atlantic City's 3 newest businesses
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
3 new places to savor Indian fare in Philly
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Former model murdered on the Main Line
Homeless vet who helped NJ woman says money being withheld
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
Fugitives rounded up after overnight raid in Philadelphia
Firefighters battle fire at IKEA Conshohocken
Ex-college student sent to prison for false rape accusation
Robin Leach, 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' host, dies at 76
Hurricane Lane Weather Update: 5 Hawaii tourists rescued from flooded home
Show More
No charges in crash that killed boy in South Philadelphia, DA says
Trump executive Allen Weisselberg granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Child punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
Eagles back home after being stuck in Cleveland
Campbell's Soup employee charged with luring
More News