Food & Drink

Chick-fil-A apologizes after misleading email to customers

Popular chicken chain, Chick-Fil-A, may have confused hundreds of fans by sending out a misleading email.

In an attempt to celebrate National Chicken Day, the store called for customers to order their chicken sandwich on Nov. 3, which happens to be on a Sunday this year.

RELATED: Chick-fil-A among slowest drive-thrus, study says
EMBED More News Videos

A new study shows America's best-rated fast-food restaurant might not be doing too well in the 'fast' food department in comparison to its peers.



Since they are famous for being closed on Sunday, customers would not be able to indulge.

Chick-Fil-A eventually corrected the error by sending another email apologizing for the confusion.

Popular competitor, Popeyes poked fun at the company, saying they are always open, seven days a week.

Popeye's even announced that their famous chicken sandwich would be back on that same Sunday.

#ChickenWars: Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle on social media over best chicken sandwich
EMBED More News Videos

Fast food chains start Twitter beef over chicken sandwiches: as seen on 6abc Action News Mornings, August 20, 2019.



CNN contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonchick fil afast food restaurantu.s. & worldchicken
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SEPTA passengers stranded for hours due to overhead wire issue
Man gets probation for crash that killed 5 in NJ family
Off-duty Philly officer opens fire after teens with gun make threat: Police
Philly police investigating attempted luring incident involving young girl
Mom tells son she ate all his Halloween candy, his reaction is adorable
11-year-old child accidentally overdoses on heroin in Delaware
Show More
Get paid $3,300 to be given the flu
Fast facts about daylight saving time
Amazon's Alexa may have answer to alleged murder mystery
Man dressed as mummy attacked by 11-year-old with table leg
Bud Light guy Jeff Adams parties on World Series parade float
More TOP STORIES News