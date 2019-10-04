chick-fil-a

Chick-fil-A has one of the slowest drive-thrus, study says

A new study shows America's best-rated fast-food restaurant, Chick-fil-A, might not be doing too well in the 'fast' food department in comparison to its peers.

A drive-thru performance study by QSR Magazine found that customers spend the longest time waiting for their Chick-fil-A order at the drive-thru with an average of five minutes and 23 seconds.

The study found the three fastest drive-thrus were Dunkin Donuts, Wendy's and Burger King.

But the wait is not because of slacking employees, the service said the wait is long because of the high demand. The lines don't show any sign of slowing down with the growing popularity of the chain. The company is trying to combat wait times by using tablets to take orders and adding extra drive-thru lanes.

Despite the long waits, Chick-fil-A was rated to have the best customer service in a February 2019 survey. According to the report, they used information from categories like customer focus, quality communication, accessibility and technical competence.
