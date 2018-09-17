CHICK-FIL-A

Chick-fil-A opens doors and hearts to help North Carolina evacuees during Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

Chick-fil-A opens on Sunday to help Florence evacuees in Garner

GARNER, North Carolina --
A North Carolina Chick-fil-A restaurant decided to open their doors and hearts on Sunday after Hurricane Florence lashed the Carolinas.

Donovan and Nikki Carless had been watching the storm unfold on television.

And like so many others, they kept asking themselves one question: "What can we do to help?"

So the restaurant owners decided to chip in the best way they could: with some food.

Donovan reached out to his team with the idea and found them all very excited to come in and get to work.

They coordinated with the Red Cross -- and 500 sandwiches and 1,200 nuggets later, evacuees at three different shelters were provided with some hot, free and delicious food.

The Carlesses delivered the 1,200 nuggets themselves to the shelter at the former Kmart store in Garner, North Carolina.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodchick-fil-afoodhurricanehurricane florenceGarnerNC
CHICK-FIL-A
How to get free Chick-fil-A nuggets this month
Chick-fil-A testing make-at-home meal kits in Atlanta
Couple unexpectedly delivers baby at Chick-fil-A in Texas
Chick-fil-A discontinues popular Cow Calendar
More chick-fil-a
FOOD & DRINK
Bob Evans sausage links recalled, may contain plastic
KPOP Korean Fusion debuts in Ocean City
3 new spots for casual eats on the Ocean City boardwalk
Hatch Chiles - Today's Produce Tip
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: Florence flooding, Carolina rivers near record levels
AccuWeather: Clouds, Late Rain From Ex-Florence Later Today and Tonight
Dover rape suspect remains on the loose
Spotted Lanternfly discovered in Delaware County
Wentz on track to return for Eagles' Week 3 game vs. Colts
Buffalo Bills' Vontae Davis quits during halftime
Eagles lose to Bucs, Pederson cites 'self-inflicted wounds'
Student engaged to be married killed by shark in Cape Cod
Show More
Authorities: Man killed in Pa. police-involved shooting
Teen killed after hail of bullets fired in Cobbs Creek
Upper Perkiomen HS reopens Monday after mold issue
Man charged in Bucks Co. explosions case to appear in court
Diaper-wearing man allegedly faked Down syndrome to meet women
More News