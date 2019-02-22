CEREAL

Chicken and Waffles cereal is here, for a limited time

Post releases Chicken & Waffles cereal. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 22, 2019.

Though National Cereal Day is not until March, Post is already celebrating with two new, somewhat unusual varieties.

The first is Honey Bunches of Oats Chicken & Waffles. The second is Honey Bunches of Oats Maple Bacon Donuts.

Intrigued?

Here's what Post has to say about its newest creations:

"Honey Brunches of Oats Chicken & Waffles and Maple Bacon Donuts do not contain meat, but they do deliver the delicious taste of chicken and bacon, blended with sweet maple and honey."

The cereals will be available in very limited quantities at Walmart.

National Cereal Day is March 7.
More Chicken and Waffles News:

Papa John's is adding a new pizza to its menu. Sharrie Williams has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2019.

KFC to offer chicken and waffles for a limited time. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on November 17, 2018.


