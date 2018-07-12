FOOD & DRINK

Chicken-focused eatery Hatch & Coop lands in Center City

Photo: Hatch & Coop/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got fried chicken and egg sandwiches on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Hatch & Coop, the fresh arrival is located at 122 S. 12th St. in Center City.

The eatery comes courtesy of the folks behind Jake's Sandwich Board and is in the space that formerly housed that restaurant. Hatch & Coop started off late last year in University City, but has closed up that outpost in favor of this one, reports Philly.com.

The establishment prides itself on all-natural chicken raised without antibiotics and ingredients from local farms, according to its website. The menu is split into egg sandwiches and bowls, chicken sandwiches, sides and more.

On the egg menu, look for the Bang Bang: soft scrambled eggs and sausage drizzled in homemade habanero sauce and frizzled red onion. Chicken options include the honey sandwich: white-meat chicken brined in pickle juice with buttermilk breading, fried and topped with caramelized honey.

Vegetarian? The joint offers an eggplant sandwich: crispy, coated eggplant with homemade slaw and house spread. For sides, look for house-cut curly fries, potato pancakes, fried pickles, popcorn chicken and assorted drinks. (Find the full menu here.)

With a three-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Hatch & Coop is still finding its footing.

Chris L., whoreviewed the new spot on June 25, wrote, "I ordered the coop chicken sandwich while my friend had the honey sandwich. The breaded chicken was hot and juicy and served on a delicious roll. Although delicious, I thought it was pretty small for the $6 I spent."

And Richard K. wrote, "The honey sandwich is the perfect balance of sweet and savory -- the fact that they brine their meat in pickle juice definitely takes it over. As for the barbecue and habanero, the sweet and spicy strongly complement each other, but the spice is nothing to discount. The staff is super friendly and makes sure that your food is tasty."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Hatch & Coop is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.
