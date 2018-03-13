FOOD & DRINK

Chili's offers $3.13 margaritas to celebrate its March 13 birthday

File photo of a Chili's Presidente Margarita. (Chili's)

For the first time ever, Chili's is publicly celebrating its birthday and it's doing it with $3.13 margaritas.

Participating locations of the Tex-Mex restaurant chain will be offering $3.13 Presidente Margaritas all day Tuesday to celebrate the chain's March 13 birthday.

The Chili's version of the popular drink includes Presidente Brandy, hence the name.



-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantfoodalcohollifestyle
FOOD & DRINK
Games, grub and drinks: Your guide to Atlantic City's 3 newest businesses
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
3 new places to savor Indian fare in Philly
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Hummus
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News