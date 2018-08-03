Chinese restaurant Song makes its debut at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Looking to chow down on some Chinese fare? A new spot has you covered. The newcomer to Atlantic City, called Song, is located at 1000 Boardwalk in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
The restaurant is named after the Chinese word "song," which means sharing. The design has a distinctly Hong Kong vibe, and diners can expect dishes from all regions of China.
Menu items include beef chow fun, sweet and sour pork served with longan fruit and bell peppers, tofu dishes, Peking duck and more. Craving seafood? Check out the lobster served with ginger, the pork and shrimp vermicelli and the seafood soup.
The newcomer has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Tabitha Q., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 28, wrote, "Excellent food and service. The best! Food is very good and cocktails excellent. The tofu and mushrooms dish was outstanding. Soup was soulful and the crunchy shrimp rolls light and delicious."
Yelper An D. added, "Song is a beautifully decorated Chinese restaurant. We were greeted with a welcome by the hostess and seated immediately. Received our drinks very quickly. The food was prepared very well and came out in a timely manner."
Head on over to check it out: Song is open from 5-10 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
