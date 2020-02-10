Food & Drink

Chipotle offering free guacamole as part of 'Guac Mode' initiative

Chain restaurant Chipotle is offering free guacamole to Chipotle rewards members throughout 2020.

This is all part of their "Guac Mode" initiative.

To get the freebie, you need to join the "Chipotle Rewards" program by February 20.

Members of the program will get one free side of guacamole, or a free topping, when they buy a regular price entree.

The reason for the offer is to celebrate the upcoming one-year anniversary of the rewards program.
