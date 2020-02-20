Food & Drink

Chipotle offering buy-one-get-one-free deal Friday for wearing hockey jersey on 'Miracle on Ice' anniversary

Chipotle has a buy-one-get-one free deal for hockey fans on Friday.

Customers who show up wearing a hockey jersey will be able to buy two meals for the price of one, KSHB reported.

It's all to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the "Miracle on Ice," when the U.S. hockey team pulled off a massive upset, beating the highly-favored Soviet Union at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid in 1980.

Those hoping to take advantage of the deal and sport their favorite jersey must dine-in.

The anniversary of the victory is this Saturday.
