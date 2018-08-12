U.S. & WORLD

Chipotle to test out bacon and nacho options

EMBED </>More Videos

Chipotle to test out bacon and nacho options. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on August 12, 2018.

Chipotle has developed a new way to woo customers into its restaurants -- bacon!

It's planning to test both applewood smoked bacon and nachos this fall.

The restaurant chain is working to win customers back after a series of health scares.

Some Chipotle locations in California will offer bacon starting next month, and nachos will come to stores in Denver and Minneapolis-St. Paul in October.

Chipotle is also testing new hours and deals.

RELATED: Chipotle sickness: Hundreds report possible illness after eating at Ohio restaurant.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldchipotle
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
WalMart to test out automated system to fill grocery bags
Teens use pointers from reality TV show to catch rattlesnake
Investigators look for cause in Illinois deadly boat explosion
University of Maryland football coach being investigated for verbally abusing, humiliating players
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Starbucks releases new Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws
2018 Best of Philly | FYI Philly
The Patio brings libations and live music to Callowhill
Your guide to 4 new Philly businesses, serving beer, breakfast and teriyaki bowls
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: Woman abducted from Northeast Philadelphia parking lot
Man shot and killed on front lawn in Woodbury
Police: Armed and dangerous prisoner escapes custody
Authorities probe how airline employee could steal plane
AccuWeather: Pop Up T'Storm
Heavy rain brings flooding concerns in the Delaware Valley
North Philadelphia shooting leaves a man and woman injured
School bus overturns on NJ Turnpike, no serious injuries
Show More
Philly Free Streets, a fun day for families on Broad Street
Philadelphia Eagles' hold open practice Saturday
Tense confrontation amid peaceful vigils in Charlottesville
Bitcoin scammers target wealthy, threaten to expose 'secret'
Tractor-trailer overturns after crashing into broken down car on I-495 in Claymont
More News