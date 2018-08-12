Chipotle to test out bacon and nacho options

Chipotle has developed a new way to woo customers into its restaurants -- bacon!
It's planning to test both applewood smoked bacon and nachos this fall.
The restaurant chain is working to win customers back after a series of health scares.
Some Chipotle locations in California will offer bacon starting next month, and nachos will come to stores in Denver and Minneapolis-St. Paul in October.
Chipotle is also testing new hours and deals.
foodu.s. & worldchipotle
