Chipotle's supply of carne asada is running low

Your local Chipotle Mexican Grill could soon run out of carne asada.

The company's chief financial adviser says the chain only has enough supply of the marinate steak to last until late next month or early December.



Chipotle rolled out the dish in September as part of an effort to drive excitement around its brand and boost sales.

It is the first new meat offering since Chipotle re-introduced chorizo in 2018.

Chipotle is also trying to make it easier for customers to get their food faster through it's so-called "Chipot-lanes" or drive-thru lanes for customers who place mobile orders.

