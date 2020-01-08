Food & Drink

Chocolate prices may increase following hike on export costs from African cocoa producers

If you've given up sweets in the new year, that may be a good thing as the cost of chocolate could be going up.

The West African countries of Ghana and the Ivory Coast, which both export more than 60% of the world's cocoa, are combining to create their own chocolate cartel.

They've immediately upped the price on exports by $400 per metric ton -- and at least one major cocoa processor expects to pass that increased cost along to consumers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinku.s. & worldchocolate
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iran launches missiles at US military facilities in Iraq: US official
AccuWeather: Quick Hit Of Wet Snow This Evening, Slushy Spots Possible
Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run that killed father of 5
Blue Bell community gives back to man who had bike stolen
Former Bucks Co. teacher admits to sexual abuse of 6 students
Girl loses Minnie doll after 40 surgeries, #FindMinnie trending
24 charged with deliberately setting fires in Australia
Show More
Del. school district says it's time to change standardized testing
Work zone speed cameras launched on Pennsylvania highways
Husband of missing CT mom Jennifer Dulos charged with murder
Giants to hire Lansdale Catholic grad Joe Judge to be next head coach: ESPN
Crews continue to repair sinkhole that swallowed SUV, excavator
More TOP STORIES News