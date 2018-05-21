Chow down on breakfast classics at Comfort & Floyd, debuting in Passyunk Square

A new breakfast and brunch spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 1301 S. 11th St. in Passyunk Square, the new arrival is called Comfort & Floyd.
Run by Philly natives Bruce and Sara Reckahn, who met working at departed Old City brunch spot Blue in Green, Comfort & Floyd fills a corner that's been home to luncheonettes for decades, according to . Previous occupants included Porto and Carman's Country Kitchen (where Bruce also previously cooked).
Comfort & Floyd will keep that tradition alive with breakfast classics like fresh-squeezed orange juice, French toast, home fries, a breakfast sandwich and coffee from Old City Coffee. Lunch options include grilled cheese, tomato soup, kale salad and a burger, with shoofly pie or whole-wheat chocolate chip cookies for dessert.
Bruce Reckahn is an avid cookbook collector, and a selection of cookbooks from Molly's Books & Records in the nearby Italian Market will be available for purchase at the restaurant.
With five stars out of three reviews on Yelp thus far, Comfort & Floyd is off to a strong start.
Olivia O., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on May 15, said, "A very welcome addition to the neighborhood! The food is fantastic (both breakfast and lunch options), and the atmosphere is very bright and comforting."
Lindsay B. added, "Great food and friendly service. My friend and I each had the French toast, which was some of the best I've ever had. The home fries were perfectly cooked. The orange juice is freshly squeezed, which always gets bonus points from me. I might try their breakfast sandwich next time, because it looks huge. Welcome to the neighborhood!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Comfort & Floyd is open from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday-Friday and 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on the weekends. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
