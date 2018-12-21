CONSUMER

Christmas cookie hack: How to make 3 types of cookies with one dough

Christmas cookie hack: Make 3 types of cookies with one dough - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on December 21, 2018.

MARLTON, N.J. --
Many people bake their Christmas cookies in the days before the big day, so a Marlton baker has a quick and easy hack showing how you can whip up 3 different types of cookies with just one dough.

"One Christmas I just said I want to bake! And i thought of all of these cookies I used to eat as a child. Before I knew it there were hundreds of cookies in the kitchen," said at-home baker, Jessica D'Ambra.

D'Ambra says her passion grew - at one point she found herself making 1,000 cookies in about 9 or 10 hours.

For 6abc viewers, she's getting a bit more basic by showing you how to make 3 different kinds of cookies from one dough.

"One recipe! Start with all-purpose flour and eggs.

"And you just whip them for like 5 minutes and set it aside," said D'Ambra.

Next add powdered sugar, butter or Crisco, some baking soda and some flavors from her childhood.

"My family did a lot of Italian cookies, so I like to make a lot of Italian cookies. I am using almond extract and lemon, but really if you want to change the flavor, anything you want can go in here," said D'Ambra.

Whip it up so the batter becomes very thick.

For the ones she calls Italian sprinkle cookies, just roll the dough into little balls, bake and then ice and sprinkle.

For the jam filled, roll the dough, use a shape cutter, fill and fold.

"You just put a little bit of jam in the middle or Nutella - anything you want in there," she said.

And for the holiday shapes, roll, use a cutter, ice and either design or sprinkle.

One dough, three cookies - easy peasy!
http://jessicadambra.com/

