Chuck E. Cheese addresses conspiracy that they recycle pizza

Chuck E. Cheese addresses conspiracy that they recycle pizza. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on February 14, 2019.

Chuck E. Cheese was forced to issue a statement after a popular Youtuber's conspiracy video went viral.

The video shared earlier this week by Shane Dawson with his 20 million subscribers attempts to investigate whether or not the chain recycles their pizza.

To support his conjecture, Dawson presented photos of mismatched slices on half and half pies, saying they appeared to be randomly placed and not part of the same original pizza.

The conspiracy theorist even claimed one of his high school friends, who worked at the restaurant, confirmed his suspicions.

But Chuck E. Cheese is having none of it, saying the leftover claims are unequivocally false.

In a tweet, the chain says in part, "Our pizzas are made to order and we prepare our dough fresh in restaurant, which means that they're not always perfectly uniform in shape, but always delicious."

-----
