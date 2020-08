EMBED >More News Videos Companies are making plenty of new items for your cereal celebration.

If you love the cereal Cinnamon Toast Crunch, you can now enjoy that flavor on other foods, such as ice cream!B&G Foods has announced plans to release the iconic cereal flavor as a seasoning.It's called Cinnadust and it blends together cinnamon, vanilla, sugar and graham crackers into a shake-on powder.Cinnadust can be sprinkled on a variety of foods including ice cream, popcorn, yogurt or even cupcakes.It will be available at Sam's Club in September and other grocery locations next year.