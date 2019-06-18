Food & Drink

Need a summer job? Reynolds Wrap will pay you to travel the U.S. and eat free barbecue!

Looking for a summer job?

Look no further! Reynolds Wrap is looking to hire a new employee who will travel the United States for two weeks.

Not only will they pay for travel, but, whoever is lucky enough to be named the 2019 Chief Grilling Officer will be able to taste test savory BBQ ribs from some of the top BBQ rib cities in the country.

The CGO will additionally receive a $10,000 stipend and allow you to bring a guest along for the ride.

Applications will close on Wednesday, June 19 at 12 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksummertravelfood
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Study: Flesh-eating bacteria on the rise in Delaware Bay
NJ man is 8th tourist to die on vacation in Dominican Republic
16-year-old crashes stolen car in North Philly causing multiple injuries
Montco man accused of sexually assaulting 4 girls
New Jersey mom charged in 1-year-old daughter's hot car death
Trial begins for Montco mom, boyfriend charged in 4-year-old's murder
AccuWeather: Still Humid, More Spotty Downpours Today
Show More
'Is that red?' Color blind high school grad sees through glasses
N.J. Army vet graduates high school 50 years later
A call of peace 24 hrs. after deadly shooting at graduation party
Fmr. Phila. elementary principal due in court on hit-and-run charges
Man accused of killing retired Villanova professor gets life sentence
More TOP STORIES News