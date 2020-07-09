Cooking with Rocco & Tam: Neapolitan Pizza

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6308402" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Extended Version: Cooking with Rocco & Tam takes on Neapolitan Pizza

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The the latest Cooking with Rocco & Tam is all about pizza.Rocco shares a great pizza dough recipe and a super easy sauce that will have your family and friends asking for seconds.Watch the full video including how to make that sauce below.(12hr ahead)Type 00 flour -211grams/7.5oz/ 1-1/2 cupsWater - 211grams/7.5oz/ 1 cupInstant dry yeast -.7 grams/.025 oz/ 1/4tsp.1. Place water and yeast in a container. Stir in flour until smooth. Cover and leave at room temp, about 70F, overnight at least 10-12 hrs.Makes 9 10oz. portionsSponge (from above)Water (cool) 803 grams/ 28 oz/ 3-3/4 cupsInstant dry yeast 3.5 grams/ .12 oz/ tsp.Bread flour 148 grams/ 5.25 oz/ 1-1/4cupType 00 Flour 1331 grams/ 47 oz/ 1-1kg bag & 2-1/4cupsSea salt 34 grams / 1.2 oz/ 3T&1tsp1. Pour water and flours into a mixer fitted with the dough hook. Mix for 3 minutes and allow dough to rest/sit for 10 min.2. Add sponge, yeast, and salt mix on speed 1 for 10 minutes. Cover bowl and allow to proof for 1 hr.3. Remove dough from the bowl and divide into 10 oz portions. Lightly for into a ball and place into a shallow container. Cover and refrigerate overnight or at least 12 hours.(For the best results and flavor overnight is better)1 can San Marzano whole tomatoes- Just puree and leave in the fridge.1. Remove dough from fridge. Place on floured table and stretch/ shape to desired form.2. Top with Tomato sauce. Followed by shredded mozzarella cheese, fresh, mozz., and grated parmesan.3. Bake at 450F(home oven), 550F wood fire oven, for 5 minutes or until cheese is melted & browned. Have fun! Top your pizza with your favorite toppings.