Cool off at Philly's top 3 spots for shaved ice

Got a hankering for frozen treats? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top shaved ice spots in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture to beat the heat.Topping the list is Ice Cave , which is serving up Taiwanese shaved ice, popsicles and bubble tea. Located at 4507 Baltimore Ave. in University City, it is the highest rated shaved ice spot in Philadelphia, boasting five stars out of 82 reviews on Yelp.Try shaved ice flavors like peanut butter, strawberry or classic lemon with a variety of toppings or look for unique choices like lemon green tea, honey lime or Thai tea. Bases include milk, water and almond milk. Popsicles come in flavors such as banana chocolate and sweet red bean milk with vegan options like berry lemonade and mango chia seed. Check out the website for the full menu.Next up is University City's Winterfell Dessert , situated at 32 S. 40th St. With 4.5 stars out of 113 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score shaved ice, desserts and bubble tea has proven to be a local favorite. Last year, the shop was honored as the best place for trendy ice cream by Philadelphia Magazine Named for the popular HBO television show "Game of Thrones," some of this spot's frozen treats keep with the theme. Look for the Red Wedding, which includes strawberry, Pocky sticks, chocolate chips and whipped cream; and the King of the North with black sesame, peanuts, vanilla cookies and condensed milk.Over in Society Hill, check out Rita's Italian Ice , which has earned four stars out of 87 reviews on Yelp. You can find the national chain's local outpost at 239 South St.Rita's has a plethora of frozen treat options from shaved ice and cream ice to gelato and frozen custard. Favorites include the orange, strawberry or lemon shaved ice, a chocolate milkshake, mint chocolate chip cream ice and vanilla gelato. Check out the website for the full menu.