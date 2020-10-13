Cornerstone on the Main Line is bringing New England seafood and vibes to the Main Line

WAYNE, PA (WPVI) -- Nick and Christine Kondra, owners of The Cornerstone in Wayne, are Nantucket natives bringing their love of oysters and seafood to Philadelphia.The pandemic threatened to disrupt their lives but they found a life-preserver thanks to their local customer base and charity work.As for the menu, Nick says Christine has one of the best palates in the building. The Bucatini fresh pasta was her idea, tossed with house-made ricotta cheese and Kennett Square mushrooms. The French-style pork-chop is seared on a wood grill and served with seasonal vegetables.At the Artisanal Market next door, you can purchase their homemade pasta and peruse the area's largest bottle shop collection. They have over 420 selections, with 3,000 bottles in-house along with an impressive canned beer inventory.You can catch the house-band playing live music every Wednesday 7-9 pm at the outdoor seating area they've dubbed The Secret Garden, which now includes outdoor heaters.1 West Avenue Wayne, PA 19087