Cotton Candy Taco wins top prize at Texas fair

Cotton Candy Taco wins top prize at Texas fair.

If you have a sweet tooth, this may be just what you've been looking for.

It's the Cotton Candy Taco!

The confection overload took home the top prize last week at the State Fair of Texas Big Tex Choice Awards.

It's made from a graham cracker waffle that's shaped into a taco shell.

The inside of the shell is coated with a marshmallow glaze, then stuffed with chocolate, toasted marshmallow and cane sugar cotton candy.

Calories not included.

