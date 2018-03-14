Couples to wed at Philly pizza shop for Pi Day

March 14th is known as Pi Day because the date "3-14" matches the first three numbers of Pi, the mathematical constant.It is usually embraced by math geeks or pizza and pie lovers.To celebrate "& Pizza" in Center City is giving away two free weddings.The couples are both from the Philadelphia area. Melissa Gandolfo and Jorge Velazquea will tie the knot, as well as Kate Boyle Steed and Nick Laffey.The restaurant has done this at several of their franchises the past couple of years.It provides the flowers, wedding cakes, and, of course, the pizza.------