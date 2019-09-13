Food & Drink

The smart cookie who guesses Oreo's new mystery flavor will win $50,000

Calling all Oreo lovers!

Nabisco has announced it's unveiling a new mystery Oreo flavor next Monday, and there's a prize involved for the smart cookie who can crack the case!

While mystery flavors are nothing new, it's been two years since the limited-edition secret treats hit the shelves. The last mystery flavor was revealed to be Fruity Pebbles.



The winner who guesses it correctly could win $50,000!

Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo took up the challenge and he is convinced it's French toast.



Nabisco says it will be dropping clues for fans about this cookie caper on the Oreo Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcontestsmysterycookiesoreo
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 killed, 1 critically injured in Plymouth Township head-on crash
76ers unveil statue honoring NBA legend Charles Barkley
Part of Schuylkill Expressway EB closed all weekend for roadwork
Text message sent to wrong number leads to act of kindness
Former football coach accused of having sex with student
Shooting in Wilmington leaves 2 men dead
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
Show More
Philly's salt warning rule takes effect at chain restaurants
Drexel Hill residents upset road safety upgrades haven't happened
2019 a record year for New Jersey bald eagle population
African-American Museum in Philadelphia announces Bahamas relief effort
3 NJ teens file lawsuit against e-cigarette manufacturer Juul
More TOP STORIES News