Craft brews, brunch parties and retail: 3 new spots to check out in Northern Liberties

Mainstay Independent Brewing
901 N. Delaware Ave.
Photo: Bill M./Yelp
Mainstay Independent Brewing is a fresh brewpub, offering specialty brews, cocktails and American fare.
The newcomer is a collaboration between Brian O'Reilly, formerly of Sly Fox Brewery, and Andrew Foss, formerly of St. Benjamin Brewing, according to Philly Voice. It's also the first of three businesses set to open in the space previously occupied by Yards Brewing Co.
On the menu, look for snacks like hummus and cheeseburger sliders or larger plates of grilled cheese and pulled pork sandwiches. Wash those down with a craft beer like the Glow Spice, a beer infused with flavors of ginger, cinnamon, allspice, cloves and nutmeg, or a handcrafted cocktail, wine or non-alcoholic beverage.
Mainstay Independent Brewing currently holds four stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
On Nov. 19, Yelper Jennifer M. wrote, "We absolutely loved the beers, service and food. Would highly recommend the crab dip."
Mainstay Independent Brewing is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Wednesday-Friday, noon-midnight on Saturday and noon-8 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Vesper Sporting Club
1029 Germantown Ave.
Photo: vesper sporting club/Yelp
Located next to the member's-only Vesper Dayclub, Vesper Sporting Club offers the public an opportunity to dine, enjoy sporting events and the nightlife in one place. The venue screens sports games on its 4K "mega" screens and hosts parties day and night, in addition to serving brunch and dinner.
On the brunch menu, expect to find breakfast staples -- like French toast with caramelized cinnamon apples and whipped cream, waffles, omelettes and breakfast platters. For dinner, expect to find small plates of fish tacos and chicken tenders, or burgers, flatbread pizzas and seafood plates.
Vesper Sporting Club's current Yelp rating of three stars out of four reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Joey D., who reviewed the spot on Oct. 8, wrote, "Highly recommend coming to this venue for a great brunch experience on Saturday and Sunday. I had the cheesesteak hash for brunch as well as the nachos and the calamari for dinner. Also a nice space for a nightclub atmosphere with an outside garden."
And Yelper Melissa M., wrote, "For a Sunday brunch they need to figure out what kind of place they want to be. They have a DJ with loud music while football games are on. The food menu overall is wonderful across the board with lots of things to choose from. "
Vesper Sporting Club - Northern Liberties is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday and Wednesday, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-midnight on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Target
456 N. Fifth St.
Photo: target/Yelp
A new super-sized Target has opened its doors in the neighborhood, bringing with it everything from groceries to home goods to beauty supplies and a pharmacy.
So far, Yelpers have praised chain's latest location for its wide breadth of products, organization, friendly customer service and ample parking. The new Target currently holds four stars out of eight reviews on the site.
Yelper Jacob R. wrote, "I love how the store is organized. I was able to locate every aspect of their inventory within just a few short minutes. Though the store is a slightly smaller frame, it packs a punch. And the staff is so warm and welcoming."
Target is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.