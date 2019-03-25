FYI Philly

Craft Hall takes over the old Yards Brewery

It's been transformed into a huge venue dedicated to few a crafts we all like.

Craft Hall
Melissa Magee takes us the latest venue from FCM Hospitality. Craft Hall takes over the old Yards Brewery and has converted it into a home for beer, bread and a scratch kitchen.

Craft Hall | Facebook
901 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123
