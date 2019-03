Craft Hall

Melissa Magee takes us the latest venue from FCM Hospitality. Craft Hall takes over the old Yards Brewery and has converted it into a home for beer, bread and a scratch kitchen.901 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123