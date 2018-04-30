Craving burgers? Here are Philadelphia's top 5 options

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger spots in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt for the perfect patty.
1. Village Whiskey
Photo: Clover G./Yelp
Topping the list is Village Whiskey. Located at 118 S. 20th St. in Rittenhouse, the whiskey bar and New American restaurant is also the most popular burger joint in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 1,412 reviews on Yelp. While you're there, check out the duck fat fries with short ribs and cheese.
2. Lucky's Last Chance
Photo: Nataly N./Yelp
Next up is Lucky's Last Chance, situated at 4421 Main St. in Manayunk. With 4.5 stars out of 374 reviews on Yelp, the bar, which offers burgers, beer and more, has proven to be a local favorite. If a traditional burger isn't quite what you're craving, try the PB&J burger or the Mak Attack topped with mac and cheese.
3. Good Dog Bar
Photo: Bader A./Yelp
Good Dog Bar, a pub that offers burgers and sandwiches in Rittenhouse, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,102 Yelp reviews.
Diners rave about its Good Dog Burger, made of house-ground sirloin stuffed with Roquefort cheese and topped with caramelized onions. Head over to 224 S. 15th St. to see for yourself.
4. Standard Tap
Photo: Nadia S./Yelp
Over in Northern Liberties, check out gastropub Standard Tap, which has earned four stars out of 683 reviews on Yelp. You can try one of their popular Standard burgers, or other options like the ribeye burger with blue cheese and caramelized onions, in their location at 901 N. 2nd St.
5. The Sidecar Bar & Grille
Photo: Richie H./Yelp
And then there's The Sidecar Bar & Grille, a Graduate Hospital favorite with four stars out of 571 reviews. Stop by 2201 Christian St. to hit up the bar and gastropub for a Kinky Burger topped with a crispy poached egg, Gruyere cheese and truffle mayo, next time the urge for savory decadence strikes.