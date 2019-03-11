Craving dessert? Check out Ocean City's top 5 spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert outlets in Ocean City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
1. Brown's Restaurant
Photo: laurie j./Yelp
Topping the list is Brown's Restaurant. Located at 110 Boardwalk, the traditional American spot, which offers doughnuts and more, is the highest rated dessert spot in Ocean City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 172 reviews on Yelp.
2. Bennie's Bread
Photo: Gia S./Yelp
Next up is Bennie's Bread, situated at 1159 Asbury Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 104 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers pizza, sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Dot's Pastry Shop
Photo: Jeff H./Yelp
Dot's Pastry Shop, located at 3148 Asbury Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers doughnuts and more, 4.5 stars out of 92 reviews.
4. Hobby Horse Ice Cream Parlor
Photo: kris l./Yelp
Hobby Horse Ice Cream Parlor, a spot to score beverages, ice cream and frozen yogurt, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 62 Yelp reviews. Head over to 800 Ocean Ave. to see for yourself.
5. Shriver's Salt Water Taffy & Fudge
Photo: teresa v./Yelp
Check out Shriver's Salt Water Taffy & Fudge, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 50 reviews on Yelp. You can find the candy store, chocolatier shop, which offers desserts and more, at 852 Boardwalk.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
- Portable enough to easily take to the park, Weber's 14-inch Smokey Joe charcoal grill holds up to five burgers for a no-fuss barbeque, anytime. Get grilling >>
- This neoprene wine tote allows you to comfortably carry up to three bottles of wine, complete with a chill pack to keep em cool. Wine time >>
- Take your picnic style up a notch with an elegant and functional "market basket" picnic tote that's lightweight, insulated, and available in 12 lively colors. Take it to go >>