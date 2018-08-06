FYI PHILLY

Craving homemade ice cream? Try Judy's in Ridley Park

We go to Delaware County for some homemade ice cream that's so good it's worth the drive from Philly or wherever you are!

Made in Philly: Judy's Homemade Ice Cream
We visit a local ice cream shop where everything is homemade and the chef is self-taught.
Judy's Homemade Ice Cream | Facebook
19 E Hinckley Avenue, Ridley Park, PA 19078
484-494-0019
FYI Philly Aug. 3rd show
It's the last gasp for summer, and we're finding fun things to do and restaurants to try before fall arrives.

----------

