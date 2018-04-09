Craving Korean? Check out these 3 new Philadelphia spots

Gogi BBQ
6783 N. 5th St., Northeast Philly
Photo: David K./Yelp
Gogi BBQ is an all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue and shabu shabu joint. Featuring a make-your-own condiment bar, diners can cook--and customize--their own meals.
If you're going the barbecue or shabu shabu route, look for options like beef bulgogi, pork belly or spicy chicken, which are cooked on a grill or in boiling water at your table. Ingredients like bok choi, potatoes and mushrooms can be added from a self-serve vegetable bar as well.
For something a little different, lunch specials include shabu shabu ramen, vegetable bibimbap and hot Korean noodle soup.
Gogi BBQ currently holds four stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Tiffany N., who reviewed Gogi BBQ on March 21st, wrote, "It was a nice experience, very clean and friendly. There is a great sauce bar on the side, and you can get as many side dishes as you want as well."
And Chelsea A. said, "Gogi is different. It reminds me so much of the AYCE places I frequented in LA. It's priced well and has all of the basics on the $25 menu or you can get the $30 for a few different cuts of meat."
Gogi BBQ is open daily from noon-10pm.
Jasons's Cozyday
4371 Main St., Manayunk
Photo: Ki Dong P./Yelp
Located in the former Gigi Italian Bistro space in Manayunk, Jason's Cozyday specializes in Korean-style street food.
Look for entrees like Korean fried chicken with sweet chili sauce, hot and spicy chicken with mozzarella and beef bibimbap served in a hot stone pot. Other offerings include the mushroom or seafood tofu soup with rice, along with a selection of sides like japchae glass noodles with vegetables and fish cake, corn cheese with mozzarella and fried dumplings.
Yelp users are excited about Jason's Cozyday, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on the site.
Yelper Ysobelle C., who reviewed Jason's Cozyday on March 25th, wrote, "The soy fried chicken was delicious. So very crispy! Nom nom nom. I had the bulgogi japchae, and found it delicious, quite well-stocked with bulgogi, and not too greasy."
And Alti A. said, "The interior is suuuuper nice. It's a nice place to have a date and/or just hang out with your friends."
Jason's Cozyday is open Wednesday-Friday from 6pm-midnight, Saturday from 1pm-midnight, and Sunday from 1pm-10pm. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Andy's Chicken
2108 South St., South Street West
Photo: Andy's Chicken/Yelp
Specializing in Korean fried chicken, Fishtown eatery Andy's Chicken recently expanded with a new location on South Street West.
Customers can opt for chicken combos, with several different pieces available, and select their flavors, which range from sweet chili to Cajun. There are also sides like onion rings, cole slaw, and butter egg rice.
Not in the mood for chicken? Diners can also order Korean rice and noodle dishes, such as bulgogi with white rice and egg and kimchi fried rice.
Yelp users are generally positive about Andy's Chicken, which currently holds four stars out of 30 reviews on the site.
Yelper Liz S., who was one of the first users to visit Andy's Chicken on March 9th, wrote, "This is a solid Korean fried chicken spot, with crispy battering and good quality chicken. I did a half portion ($9ish) and couldn't finish. The sweet barbecue sauce was good."
And Myles T. said, "I got the chicken-only happy hour special. The chicken was delicious. Super tender and juicy, with light and crispy skin. I got the honey garlic and sweet chilli sauces on the side."
Andy's Chicken is open Tuesday-Sunday from noon-9pm. (It's closed on Monday.)