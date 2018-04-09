FOOD & DRINK

Craving Korean? Check out these 3 new Philadelphia spots

Photo: Andy's Chicken/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for your next great Korean meal in Philadelphia? These new spots will satisfy all your cravings. From bulgogi to Korean fried chicken, here are three of Philly's newest Korean restaurants.

Gogi BBQ


6783 N. 5th St., Northeast Philly
Photo: David K./Yelp

Gogi BBQ is an all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue and shabu shabu joint. Featuring a make-your-own condiment bar, diners can cook--and customize--their own meals.

If you're going the barbecue or shabu shabu route, look for options like beef bulgogi, pork belly or spicy chicken, which are cooked on a grill or in boiling water at your table. Ingredients like bok choi, potatoes and mushrooms can be added from a self-serve vegetable bar as well.

For something a little different, lunch specials include shabu shabu ramen, vegetable bibimbap and hot Korean noodle soup.

Gogi BBQ currently holds four stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Tiffany N., who reviewed Gogi BBQ on March 21st, wrote, "It was a nice experience, very clean and friendly. There is a great sauce bar on the side, and you can get as many side dishes as you want as well."

And Chelsea A. said, "Gogi is different. It reminds me so much of the AYCE places I frequented in LA. It's priced well and has all of the basics on the $25 menu or you can get the $30 for a few different cuts of meat."

Gogi BBQ is open daily from noon-10pm.

Jasons's Cozyday


4371 Main St., Manayunk
Photo: Ki Dong P./Yelp

Located in the former Gigi Italian Bistro space in Manayunk, Jason's Cozyday specializes in Korean-style street food.

Look for entrees like Korean fried chicken with sweet chili sauce, hot and spicy chicken with mozzarella and beef bibimbap served in a hot stone pot. Other offerings include the mushroom or seafood tofu soup with rice, along with a selection of sides like japchae glass noodles with vegetables and fish cake, corn cheese with mozzarella and fried dumplings.

Yelp users are excited about Jason's Cozyday, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on the site.

Yelper Ysobelle C., who reviewed Jason's Cozyday on March 25th, wrote, "The soy fried chicken was delicious. So very crispy! Nom nom nom. I had the bulgogi japchae, and found it delicious, quite well-stocked with bulgogi, and not too greasy."

And Alti A. said, "The interior is suuuuper nice. It's a nice place to have a date and/or just hang out with your friends."

Jason's Cozyday is open Wednesday-Friday from 6pm-midnight, Saturday from 1pm-midnight, and Sunday from 1pm-10pm. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)

Andy's Chicken


2108 South St., South Street West
Photo: Andy's Chicken/Yelp

Specializing in Korean fried chicken, Fishtown eatery Andy's Chicken recently expanded with a new location on South Street West.

Customers can opt for chicken combos, with several different pieces available, and select their flavors, which range from sweet chili to Cajun. There are also sides like onion rings, cole slaw, and butter egg rice.

Not in the mood for chicken? Diners can also order Korean rice and noodle dishes, such as bulgogi with white rice and egg and kimchi fried rice.

Yelp users are generally positive about Andy's Chicken, which currently holds four stars out of 30 reviews on the site.

Yelper Liz S., who was one of the first users to visit Andy's Chicken on March 9th, wrote, "This is a solid Korean fried chicken spot, with crispy battering and good quality chicken. I did a half portion ($9ish) and couldn't finish. The sweet barbecue sauce was good."

And Myles T. said, "I got the chicken-only happy hour special. The chicken was delicious. Super tender and juicy, with light and crispy skin. I got the honey garlic and sweet chilli sauces on the side."

Andy's Chicken is open Tuesday-Sunday from noon-9pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Games, grub and drinks: Your guide to Atlantic City's 3 newest businesses
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
3 new places to savor Indian fare in Philly
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Hummus
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News