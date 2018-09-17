Craving New American fare? Check out these 3 new Philadelphia spots

Market on Ninth
943 S. Ninth St., South Philadelphia
Photo: Ilana r./Yelp
Market on Ninth is a specialty foods store by day and a New American restaurant in the evening.
Located in the Italian Market, the BYOB restaurant opens up at 5 p.m. and serves items like baby lamb chops with mint yogurt sauce; duck over cauliflower fried rice; almond-encrusted Arctic char with a lemon tarragon cream sauce; and short ribs with mushroom agnolotti and mushroom cream sauce.
From noon to 5 p.m., it's a store selling gourmet items like pickles, honey and coffee, most of which come from Philadelphia producers.
Yelpers are excited about Market on Ninth, which currently holds five stars out of 10 reviews.
"Market on Ninth is exactly what the doctor ordered," wrote Yelper Tim C., who reviewed it on Aug. 21. "Long story short, for a fledgling restaurant, they know what they're doing. Even if they're the sister restaurant to the famed Ralph's. Do yourself a favor and stop in."
Yelper Tina T. noted, "Great ambiance, amazing dishes and very nice, friendly staff. Love this place."
Market on Ninth is open from noon-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 4-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Trolley Car Station
3940 Baltimore Ave., University City
Photo: wilford l./Yelp
Trolley Car Station is a two-level breakfast, lunch and dinner spot in West Philly specializing in sandwiches, salads, starters and more.
For breakfast, executive chef Barbie Marshall presents items like avocado, hummus and mushroom toast with eggs and biscuits, along with griddle cakes and waffles. Later in the day, there's Thai green papaya salads; barbecued shrimp, salmon or chicken skewers; and grilled cheese and Cubano sandwiches.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp, Trolley Car Station has been getting positive attention.
"The service is impeccable and the food is to die for," Yelper Gina S. noted. "I had the chicken and waffles, which were the best I've had in the city. The breading was crispy but not too thick, and the waffles were a perfect blend of savory and sweet. The waitstaff was attentive, quick and super friendly."
Yelper Wilford L. wrote, "Once I entered the business I was greeted with a smile. There is a bar that's lightly stocked and the upstairs has four gender-neutral restrooms. All in all I find this to be an amazing place that shall have a long future and may even become a West Philly gem."
Trolley Car Station is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 7 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Hatch & Coop
122 S. 12th St., Washington Square
Photo: hatch & coop/Yelp
Hatch & Coop is a fresh joint offering fried chicken, sandwiches, breakfast and more. It's a rebranding of the previous occupant, Jake's Sandwich Board.
Get ready for house-breaded fried pickles with house dipping sauce; chicken sandwiches topped with fresh caramelized honey or crunchy homemade slaw; fried chicken over fresh chopped romaine with Parmesan and sliced egg; and popcorn chicken chunks with either house or Buffalo-style dipping sauce.
With a 3.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp, Hatch & Coop is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Sam A., who visited the eatery on July 29, wrote, "Now this is a great meaty chicken sandwich. I can't wait to try everything on this menu. This place is pretty spacious with a bathroom. I ordered the chicken sandwich with hash browns, and the coleslaw and aioli were perfect."
Jenny K. noted, "The chicken sandwich was on point. The Coop sandwich was good. I got it spicy which was a great call, slaw was good and the chicken was fried perfectly. No complaints."
Hatch & Coop is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.