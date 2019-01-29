Craving pizza? Here are Philadelphia's top 5 options

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza spots in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.
---
1. Barbuzzo
photo: ha o./yelp
Topping the list is Barbuzzo. Located at 110 S. 13th St. in Washington Square, the Mediterranean spot, which offers pizza and more, is the most popular pizza spot in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,397 reviews on Yelp.
2. The Couch Tomato Bistro
Photo: douglas h./Yelp
Next up is Manayunk's The Couch Tomato Bistro, situated at 100-102 Rector St. With 4.5 stars out of 529 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Wm Mulherin's Sons
Photo: leah s./Yelp
Wm Mulherin's Sons, a bar and Italian spot that offers pizza and more in Fishtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 441 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1355 N. Front St. to see for yourself.
4. &pizza
Photo: &pizza/Yelp
Over in Rittenhouse, check out &pizza, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 256 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score pizza and more at 1430 Walnut St.
5. Zavino
Photo: quynh n./Yelp
Finally, there's Zavino, a Washington Square favorite with four stars out of 791 reviews. Stop by 112 S. 13th St. to hit up the wine bar and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.