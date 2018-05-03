Craving sandwiches? Check out these 4 new Philadelphia spots

Northeast Sandwich Co.
1342 Bleigh Ave., Fox Chase
Photo: Mia M./Yelp
Northeast Sandwich Co. is a breakfast and brunch spot, offering sandwiches, salads, soups and more. Located at 1342 Bleigh Ave., it's helmed by Kris Serviss, former chef at the Blue Duck.
Diners can expect to find sandwich options like the popular Nashville Hot Chicken with lettuce, pickles and ranch; the pork-roll cheesesteak with scrambled eggs and caramelized onions; and the pork belly reuben with pastrami-spiced pork belly and pickled red cabbage.
Northeast Sandwich Co. currently holds 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp, indicating a very positive response from users.
"The Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich is an instant classic," wrote Yelper Clare D., who reviewed Northeast Sandwich Co. on April 30. "A big, juicy slab of chicken breast fried to perfection with a perfect marriage of super spicy, sweet, salty, crispy, crunchy, moistness, and chewy. ... This is the best chicken sandwich in Philadelphia."
"Make sure you find yourself in Northeast Philly to check out this very inviting sandwich shop," Yelper Tom E. wrote. "I went with the pork schnitzel sandwich. Perfectly breaded and fried pork cutlet with spaetzle, cabbage and mushroom gravy. I swear it tasted like Germany on a roll. "
Northeast Sandwich Co. is open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.
Mike's BBQ
1703 S. 11th St., East Passyunk
Photo: Michael S./Yelp
Mike's BBQ is, as the name suggests, a barbecue joint with ample options for sandwiches made from its signature smoked meats. Located at 1703 S. 11th St., it is the first permanent location for longtime pop-up barbecue chef Mike Strauss, Eater reports.
Sandwiches include the brisket cheesesteak with Cooper cheese and the pulled pork Italiano with provolone, spinach and spicy pickles. Customers can accompany them with sides like Southern-style collard greens with black-eyed peas or Italian-style mac and cheese.
Yelp users are loving Mike's BBQ, which currently holds five stars out of 57 reviews on the site.
Yelper Joe S. wrote, "The brisket cheesesteak instantly jumps into my top 6 for best Philly cheesesteak. ... The cheesesteak with the Cooper sharp melted in plentiful fashion seriously makes this a cheesesteak to crave."
"This place is incredible!" wrote Holly B. "The brisket cheesesteak is second to none, and I can't stop dreaming of the pulled pork sandwiches."
Mike's BBQ is open from noon-6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Clubhouse Sports Lounge
111 S. 17th St., Rittenhouse
Photo: Ryan M./Yelp
Clubhouse Sports Lounge is an ice bar, sports bar and escape game spot, offering sandwiches and more. The 10,000-square-foot location at 111 S. 17th St., Eater reports, has plenty of space for the two bars, ice lounge, and two escape rooms with casino and Titanic themes.
Clubhouse's food offerings include the Melfi's meatballs sandwich and the kielbasa and sauerkraut, with sides like the cheesesteak egg rolls or buffalo chicken empanadas.
Clubhouse's current Yelp rating of three stars out of 15 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
"This is one hell of a sports lounge. I've counted a total of 33 flat screens all in all," Yelper Ryan M., who reviewed Clubhouse Sports Lounge on April 7, wrote. "The interior is all about sports and it's like walking in the Hard Rock Cafe of sports lounges."
But Yelper Kirsty M. warned, "Clubhouse should be a good bar for watching sports - and it is, if you're a big group, make a reservation in advance and are planning to order food (only way you can get a table.) Otherwise, you're shuffled out of the main areas and have to stand in awkward, crowded corners of the bar with limited views of the TVs."
And Lauren S. noted of the ice bar, "It was really small, basically like a walk in freezer. It was cool that they had a Liberty Bell ice sculpture."
Clubhouse Sports Lounge is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Wednesday, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, noon-2 a.m. on Saturday, and noon-midnight on Sunday.
Parliament
30 S. 15th St., Rittenhouse
Photo: Eileen W./Yelp
Parliament is a coffee shop serving espresso drinks, tea, pastries, and sandwiches. Although their coffee is also served at several locations around the city, the outpost at 30 S. 15th St. is their first full Philadelphia location.
In addition to sandwiches, Parliament offers a variety of patries like the Nutella croissant, spinach and feta croissant and apricot-ginger scones.
Yelp users are excited about Parliament, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 31 reviews on the site.
"Great coffee shop with superb coffee, good prices, ample seating, tons of outlets, good music, and a nice selection of food choices," wrote Yelper Rita A., who reviewed Parliament on April 25. "They also have an app where you can order and pay ahead of time and pick up your order with no wait. "
Kelly C. noted, "The lattes are good... but the spinach feta croissant is very addicting."
"The croissant definitely stole the show - it was fantastic! Flaky and buttery with the perfect amount of Nutella; sweet without being overpowering," Yelper Alisha S. wrote. "I love how homely and spacious it is."
Parliament is open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)