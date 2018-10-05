Craving Sichuan? Here are Philadelphia's top 5 spots to turn up the heat

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Sichuan restaurants around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to get the spicy cuisine that originated in southwest China.
1. Spice 28
Photo: Amber C./Yelp
Topping the list is Spice 28. Located at 1228 Chestnut St. in Center City, it is the highest-rated Sichuan restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 710 reviews on Yelp. The sleek, modern spot's menu features Sichuan flavors as well as a fusion of Japanese, Malaysian, Thai and Chinese cuisines.
Menu items include pork belly cooked with cabbage, leeks, dried-aged tofu and long hot peppers in black bean sauce and chili; cumin-crusted lamb with bell peppers and onions; and mapo tofu with minced pork.
Thirsty? Signature cocktails and a wide selection of wines and beers are on offer.
2. Han Dynasty
Photo: john k./Yelp
Next up is University City's Han Dynasty, situated at 3711 Market St. With four stars out of 623 reviews on Yelp, the Sichuan spot has proven to be a local favorite. The restaurant group has several locations in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, including eateries in Manayunk and Old City.
It offers classic dishes like cold noodles with chili oil, spicy mung bean noodles and braised beef noodle soup. Specials like three-cup chicken, spicy hot pot and spicy tofu fish are also available. (See the full menu here.)
3. Jane G's
Photo: elva l./Yelp
Rittenhouse's Jane G's, located at 1930 Chestnut St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Sichuan restaurant four stars out of 403 reviews. Open since 2012, it comes courtesy of restaurateur Jane Guo and offers a full-service bar, raw bar and extensive wine list.
Visitors can expect menu offerings like grilled ribs wok-tossed with Sichuan peppers; Beijing duck served with julienned scallions and cucumbers; and bone-in duck with spicy pickled chili beer sauce. (Find the full dinner menu here.)
4. E Mei Restaurant
Photo: e mei restaurant/Yelp
E Mei Restaurant is serving up noodles, soup and more in Chinatown. The Sichuan spot has earned four stars out of 305 Yelp reviews.
Chef's specials include tea-smoked duck, Chongqing spicy chicken, beef tendon with spinach in spicy sauce, pork intestine with Chinese peppercorn and more. Head over to 915 Arch St. to try it for yourself.
5. Chengdu Famous Food
Photo: chengdu famous food/Yelp
Then there's Chengdu Famous Food, which has received four stars out of 126 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Sichuan spot at 3635 Lancaster Ave. in Powelton.
Spicy dishes include pork with garlic sauce, shredded beef with pepper, mapo tofu and more. Chicken dry pot and specials like pork feet and pork ribs are also available.