Cry Baby Pasta brings Italian fare to Queen Village

Photo: Mike C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Italian fare? A new spot has you covered. The newcomer to Queen Village, called Cry Baby Pasta, is located at 627 S. Third St.

Choose between a variety of pastas and other Italian classics like chicken francaise or the rigatoni with vodka sauce, pancetta, smoked chicken and cherry peppers. The eater also offers a selection of bruschette items like chicken liver with balsamic onions and grilled sardine with roasted peppers.

The newcomer has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Andrew S. wrote, "We tried several dishes. The meatballs with smoked ricotta and grilled artichokes were delicious. It was the best I've had."

And Allison D. said, "The pasta was incredible. I got the cacio pepe and my partner got the rigatoni. It was perfectly cooked and tasted very fresh."

Head on over to check it out: Cry Baby Pasta is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
