Cry Baby Pasta brings Italian fare to Queen Village

Looking to chow down on some Italian fare? A new spot has you covered. The newcomer to Queen Village, called Cry Baby Pasta , is located at 627 S. Third St.Choose between a variety of pastas and other Italian classics like chicken francaise or the rigatoni with vodka sauce, pancetta, smoked chicken and cherry peppers. The eater also offers a selection of bruschette items like chicken liver with balsamic onions and grilled sardine with roasted peppers.The newcomer has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.Yelper Andrew S. wrote , "We tried several dishes. The meatballs with smoked ricotta and grilled artichokes were delicious. It was the best I've had."And Allison D. said , "The pasta was incredible. I got the cacio pepe and my partner got the rigatoni. It was perfectly cooked and tasted very fresh."Head on over to check it out: Cry Baby Pasta is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)