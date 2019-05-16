MANCHESTER, England (WPVI) -- A customer in Manchester, England lucked out when they accidentally got served a major wine upgrade.
The waiter at the upscale British steakhouse, Hawksmoor, mistakenly brought over a rare bottle that goes for about $5,700.
The customer asked for the one on the right, which sells for about $330.
The restaurant tweeted that they hoped the customer enjoyed their evening and to the waiter, "Chin up! One-off mistakes happen and we love you anyway."
Customer accidentally gets served $5,700 wine
