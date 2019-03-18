Food & Drink

Dairy Queen celebrating first day of spring with free ice cream

EMBED <>More Videos

Wednesday, March 20 is the first day of spring and you can celebrate with free ice cream.

The first day of spring is Wednesday, March 20!

Dairy Queen is holding its annual free cone day to celebrate at participating stores nationwide. Each customer gets a free small cone of vanilla ice cream.

The fast food restaurant is also accepting donations on behalf of the Children's Miracle Network hospitals. For more than 30 years, the company has raised more than $130 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in local communities.

According to Dairy Queen, the free soft serve cones will be available while supplies last. The company said cones are limited to one per customer.

This is the fifth year DQ has offered this deal.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfree foodfree stuffus worldspringice cream
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Coroner identifies pregnant woman found in Lehigh Canal
Pediatrician gets at least 79 years for assaulting patients
PPA signs, payment kiosks vandalized; suspects sought
N.J. man pleads not guilty to murdering brother and his family
Chester police investigating violent confrontation involving officer
N.J. sting operation busts alleged 'ghost gun' ring
Sex offender among those cited for illegal door-to-door solicitation
Show More
Santana smashed TV to stop Phillies from playing Fortnite
Dead whale found with 40 kilos of plastic in stomach
Inside the last Blockbuster Video on Earth
$1M Powerball ticket sold at ShopRite in Roxborough
Horse gets to work sweeping barn floor
More TOP STORIES News